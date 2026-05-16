Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York City on Friday evening as excitement continues to build around their reported summer wedding plans.

The couple appeared happier than ever as they arrived hand in hand at Mediterranean restaurant Or’esh, sharing affectionate moments and packing on the PDA outside the venue.

Swift was seen smiling warmly at the NFL star while the pair made their way inside for dinner.

For the outing, Taylor Swift stunned in an off-the-shoulder floral maxi dress paired with beige open-toe heels. She completed the elegant look with a gold necklace and a straw purse, while styling her hair swept back with signature bangs framing her face.

Travis Kelce kept things stylish in a patterned short-sleeve Marni shirt matched with black pinstriped pants.

The dinner marked Swift’s fourth public outing in New York City this week. Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning singer celebrated Lena Dunham’s 40th birthday at Via Carota alongside celebrities including Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski and filmmaker Romain Gavras.

She was also recently seen dining with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift, as well as making a stylish appearance at private members club Zero Bond.