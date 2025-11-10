Taylor Swift enlists Gigi Hadid as bridesmaid

Taylor Swift’s wedding plans for 2026 are in full swing.

According to The US Sun, an insider revealed that the pop star asked her close friend Gigi Hadid to be her bridesmaid as she prepares to marry NFL star Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer and her fiancé, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, are said to be planning a wedding next summer at a secret location.

During a dinner in New York City, Swift discussed wedding plans with Hadid on Monday, and thrilled on receiving the request, she accepted it immediately.

Additionally, another of Swift’s best friends, Selena Gomez, is expected to join the bridal party. Swift has finalised the list and intends to make requests in person.

According to the insider shared, “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way, building her bridesmaid and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations and planning”. She further elaborated, “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips and quality time together leading to the big day”.

Swift also plans to seek advice from Gomez, who recently tied the knot with Benny Blanco, on different aspects of planning her wedding, which includes flower flood and organisational details to ensure her special day is unforgettable.

The exact location of the wedding has yet to be confirmed with the couple considering venues in both the US and Europe.