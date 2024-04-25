Matty Healy breaks silence on his diss track in ex Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’

English musician and ex-beau of American pop superstar Taylor Swift, Matty Healy finally reacted to her latest diss track about him in her recently released double album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a foreign-based tabloid, Matty Healy finally broke the silence on one of the so-called two tracks in Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’, supposedly dedicated to their short-lived relationship, after she broke up with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It happened recently when Healy was caught by a paparazzo asking, “How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?”

While he took a moment to process the posed question, the musician surprisingly asked, “My diss track?” With a smile on his face, he then cryptically replied, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it. But I’m sure it’s good.”

Notably, neither Swift nor Healy ever confirmed their affair, which reportedly lasted for a month, in public, after the former’s six-year-long relationship with Alwyn ended last year.

Although the media reporter referred to the diss track being dedicated to Healy, Swifties at large believe that it is rather the romance songs in the album – mainly about the pop star’s relationship with Alwyn – that follow her fling with The 1975 lead singer.

As for the 11th studio album, Taylor Swift surprised fans with her new double album ‘The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday, featuring songs about heartbreak and a period described as ‘the saddest story’ of her life.

Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album