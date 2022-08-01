Taylor Swift faces backlash for ‘most private jet carbon emissions’

American singer Taylor Swift faced severe backlash from netizens after being reported to be the celebrity with the highest carbon footprints for her private jet usage.

It so happened when a recent report listed the names of 10 celebrities with the highest carbon footprint due to their usage of private jets. The list which had names Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott on it, was headlined by the ‘Love Story’ singer.

The report revealed that a total of 170 flights were taken on the jet owned by Swift, which total for a massive 22,923 minutes – almost 15.9 days – in the air. The numbers are even more shocking, considering the fact she is not on any tours in recent times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Moreover, the report suggests that the average time for each of the flight is 80 minutes, or 139.36 miles, while her total carbon emissions for the year amounts to 8293.54 tonnes. This sum is 1184.8 times higher than the annual carbon emissions by an average person.

In reference to the early bashing that made its way to billionaire Kylie Jenner for taking a 17-minute trip on her private jet earlier this year, it is worth mentioning that the shortest flight for Swift was 36 minutes long, from Missouri to Nashville.

In response to the report by the digital marketing firm, a spokesperson for the singer termed the information ‘blatantly incorrect’. He told a foreign portal, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Reacting to the statement by Taylor Swift’s rep, here is what netizens wrote:

“Loaned her jet to other people” like that’s makes it rly that much better 😭 and by that they mean her management team took a 20 min flight to go to a meeting that could’ve been over zoom stop with this shit.

How does loaning it out to other climate criminals make her less of one??? That’s like lending out a matches knowing someone is using them to light forest fires!

It baffles me how y’all defending these rich celebs using private jets to go shopping and vacations when you’re barely surviving with your paychecks each month AND we have to use paper straw to save the planet smh.

It is pertinent to mention that although the youngest Jenner (who took a 30-minute trip Calabasas to Palm Springs with her kids) remained surprisingly missing from the list, her beau Travis Scott and half-sister Kim Kardashian made to the list of celebs with highest carbon footprint on 10th and 7th place respectively.

Comments