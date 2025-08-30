Taylor Swift falls short of Messi’s all-time record

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement post on Instagram fell short of breaking Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi’s record for most likes.

Swift broke the internet on Tuesday, August 26, when she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

In a joint Instagram post, the two shared five photos, showing Kelce’s garden proposal to the US singer.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption of the post read.

Since the post was shared, it has garnered over 34 million likes by Friday, leading several to anticipate that the post might break Instagram’s like record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi currently holds the record for most likes on an Instagram post.

His FIFA World Cup 2022 victory celebration has garnered over 75 million likes since December 2022.

Read more: Taylor Swift’s engagement ring increases demand for rare stone

While several suggest that Taylor Swift’s Instagram post could receive more likes, it was unlikely that it will surpass or even hit the same amount of likes as Messi’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

At present, the deficit between the two posts is around 41 million, making it seemingly impossible to cut the huge deficit in the foreseeable future.

It is worth noting here that a docuseries has been released on the former Barcelona player, currently playing for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami CF.

Titled ‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,’ the docuseries highlights his historic World Cup career and Argentina’s victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022.