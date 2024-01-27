Pakistani Swiftie breaks Guinness World Record: Read to know how!

A loyal Taylor Swift fan from Pakistan is officially the No.1 Swiftie in the world, with a new Guinness World Record.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

20-year-old, Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, from Pakistan, proved himself to be a true Swiftie, claiming the Guinness World Record for the biggest-ever fan of the American pop superstar. But what made him one?

Jhandir named the record to himself by identifying the lyrics of the most number of Taylor Swift songs in a minute.

Breaking the 2019 record of the UK’s Dan Simpson, who had correctly identified 27 songs of the ‘Cardigan’ singer at the time, Pakistani Swiftie named a total of 34 Swift’s songs from the randomly compiled list of her 50 best-sellers. The youngster had to identify most of them from the beginning lyrics, read aloud by a human without any accompanying music, in a span of 60 seconds. A three-Guinness World Records holder already, Jhandir says it was his ‘best way’ to demonstrate his ‘extraordinary love’ for the pop star.

“I have been listening to Taylor Swift since my childhood. I am a die-hard fan of her. I have listened to each and every song of hers. I can identify almost any song of hers from the lyrics,” he shared, adding that despite this, he prepared extensively for 13 weeks, with active listening sessions.

“The thing I like the most about her is her way of writing out-of-this-world songs that always hit the bottom of my heart. The authenticity in her songwriting, the emotional depth in her lyrics, and her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level are all the things that I admire most about Taylor Swift,” said Jhandir, who has been listening to Swift since he was 13.

Speaking about the feat, he stated, “Being called a ‘Certified Swiftie’ or ‘Officially Amazing Swiftie’ is such an incredible feeling.” “I want to tell Taylor Swift and fellow Swifties that breaking this record was a tribute to her impact on my life as well as on the lives of countless fans worldwide. I hope it brings a smile to fellow Swifties,” said Pakistani Swiftie.

Bizarre: Contact lenses that have ‘seen’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are up for sale