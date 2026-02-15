Taylor Swift fans can’t stop laughing at Travis Kelce’s latest social post

Travis Kelce capitalized on Taylor Swift to promote his podcast this Valentine’s Day, sharing humorous posts that referenced her songs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce used their podcast’s Instagram, New Heights, to post several funny Valentine’s Day cards.

One card featured Travis with a big grin and a red-faced selfie alongside a redwood tree graphic. The message played on Swift’s 2025 song “Wood” from her album The Life of a Showgirl, hinting at lyrics fans recognize.

Other posts included Jason Kelce inviting followers to watch Jumanji and a playful card of Travis and Taylor Swift with a bread-themed pun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)



Fans reacted enthusiastically, calling the posts hilarious and enjoying the direct reference to Taylor Swift. Some Swifties admitted they initially thought the posts were fan-made, only to be surprised that the Kelce brothers themselves had created them.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for two years and announced their engagement in August 2025, shortly after her first appearance on the Kelce brothers’ podcast. The episode has drawn over 25 million views in six months, with Taylor Swift praising Travis’ upbeat personality and charm.

The couple’s families are involved, but details about the wedding remain scarce. Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna Kelce, teased an interesting first dance with Travis and confirmed she has not signed any nondisclosure agreements. She referenced dancing with Jason in the past, suggesting a playful and lively atmosphere may be in store.

Reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a small ceremony at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island, this June. Taylor Swift is reportedly enjoying researching venues and keeping the wedding intimate. While fans speculate about the event, the couple appears focused on a personal celebration with close family and friends.

Through the podcast promotion and social media posts, Travis Kelce successfully tied Valentine’s Day humor to Taylor Swift’s music, drawing attention to New Heights and giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s playful dynamic.