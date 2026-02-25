Taylor Swift fans melt over Travis Kelce’s loving praise

Following a recent episode of New Heights, Hollywood’s “it couple,” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, are once again trending on social media.

On Wednesday, February 25, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined country music artist Chris Stapleton on the podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. During the episode, Travis was reminded of an incident involving his partner.

In his introduction to Stapleton, the Grotesquerie star discussed the “country world,” revealing he had spoken about it with “Taylor—my Taylor.” He noted that Swift, who started her career in Nashville, is deeply familiar with the industry.

Swifties immediately latched onto Travis’s charming reference to the Eras Tour performer. As the video began to circulate on X (formerly Twitter), one fan posted, “That is what Ms. Taylor Swift deserves! Her mama would be so happy.”

“Omg so sweet,” another commented. “I waited so long to hear him say ‘My Taylor’,” added a third, while another exclaimed, “This is a romance book coming to life!”

Taylor and Chris Stapleton have a notable history together; Stapleton was featured on the track “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” from her Red vault.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift marked the achievement of her song “Opalite” reaching the top of Billboard Hot 100 after the released exclusive Behind-the-Scenes recording process, including Swift’s candid version without her signature makeup.

Swift, on February 23, through her official Instagram handle, shared intimate photos and videos on Monday. She captioned her post, “Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!”

Swift continued, “I can’t even sum up my excitement, and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video”. Taylor noted that it is the second time that her two songs from the same album simultaneously climbed the Hot 100 charts. She recalled that her last album was released in 2014 1989.