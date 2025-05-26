Did Taylor Swift’s father leak Blake Lively’s alleged text threat?

US pop star Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, reportedly was the source of leaking Blake Lively’s alleged threat to his daughter.

The Hollywood actress’s legal battle with her ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni took a surprising turn when his lawyer alleged that she blackmailed Taylor Swift into releasing a statement in her support.

In a letter submitted to a US judge, Baldoni’s lawyer claimed that the legal team of Blake Lively “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

While the US judge struck the letter from the record, a Daily Mail report has unmasked the insider who shared the alleged threat with the legal team of Justin Baldoni.

“Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor,” the publication quoted an insider as saying.

Citing another insider, the publication reported that the legal team of Blake Lively seem to have “tried to extort Taylor [Swift] by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she was not a part of.”

Meanwhile, reports said that Taylor Swift was upset with Blake Lively for dragging her into the legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

“Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake,” a US publication reported, citing an insider. “Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them.”