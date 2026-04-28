Taylor Swift is taking a new legal approach to protect her identity in the rapidly evolving age of artificial intelligence.

The global pop star has filed multiple trademark applications aimed at safeguarding her voice and likeness from unauthorized AI-generated use.

According to filings submitted April 24 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, is seeking protection for distinctive audio phrases associated with the singer, including “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and “Hey, it’s Taylor.” The applications were first flagged by intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben.

The move reflects growing concern within the entertainment industry about how AI technologies can replicate voices and images without consent. While traditional trademark law has not typically been used to protect a person’s general likeness or voice, legal experts suggest this strategy could provide artists with additional tools to challenge misuse.

Swift appears to be following a path similar to Matthew McConaughey, who previously secured trademarks tied to his voice and image, including his iconic “Alright, alright, alright” line.

Taylor Swift has been the subject of multiple AI-related controversies, including manipulated images and synthetic voice content circulating online. In one instance during the 2024 U.S. presidential election cycle, AI-generated images falsely suggested she had endorsed Donald Trump.