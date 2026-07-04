Taylor Swift finally becomes Mrs. Kelce in dreamy NYC wedding

Our English teacher and our gym teacher are ‘JUST&T MARRIED’!

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement with the playful caption that delighted fans, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot.

The global pop icon and the NFL star exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, surrounded by their families and a glittering guest list of celebrities.

While rumors about their wedding had been circulating on social media for weeks, the couple kept their plans under wraps and gave fans little hint of what was to come.

Now, they have confirmed their marriage with a giant screen outside Madison Square Garden as it lit up with a sign reading, “JUST&T MARRIED,” a playful nod to the couple’s first names.

The lovebirds celebrated their union in style, with the Lover singer wearing a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, while Kelce complemented the bride in a bespoke Dior ensemble.

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The high-profile celebration transformed the iconic venue into a breathtaking wedding destination.

While the pair did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, the musician’s brother Austin Swift served as the “Man of Honor,” while Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce served as best man. The wedding was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.

Guests including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson were among the many celebrities who attended the unforgettable event.