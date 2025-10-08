Taylor Swift gently claps back on negative reviews of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has garnered mixed reviews from fans. While the album has already shattered many records in the first week of the release, it failed to impress some of the critics and fans.

However, Taylor Swift is unbothered from the negative remarks as she welcomes all the “chaos”.

During her appearance on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show on Tuesday, October 7, the Lover singer aid the polarizing reactions were equally good for the album.

“I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she said.

Swift further added, “I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”

The Life of a Showgirl broke Swift’s own record, previously set by The Tortured Poets Department, racking up 2.7 million traditional album sales on its first day in the U.S.

Taylor Swift is currently on a press tour for her 12th studio record The Life of a Showgirl, which was dropped on Friday, October 3.