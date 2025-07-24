web analytics
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Madame Tussauds unveils 13 Taylor Swift figures inspired by Eras Tour looks

Madame Tussauds has made history by unveiling 13 new figures of pop superstar Taylor Swift, all inspired by the looks she served during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

After breaking several records with her massively popular Eras Tour, followed by the box office domination of the concert film, Taylor Swift and her iconic looks from the tour are now getting a major new honour from the widely-known wax museum, Madame Tussauds, which has unveiled as many as 13 figures of the pop megastar across 13 cities.

As reported by foreign media, the global entertainment brand exhibited all 13 wax statues of Swift across four continents on Wednesday, making it the greatest multi-figure launch in the 250-year history of Madame Tussauds.

Created by 40 artists, over the course of 14 months, these figures include some of the most iconic looks donned by the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker during her tour – from her lilac ombré tiered tulle skirt and her gold Roberto Cavalli mini fringe dress, to midnight blue Zuhair Murad embellished playsuit as well as her iconic black sequined catsuit with red snake embellishment and floor-length mustard-colored dress.Madame Tussauds unveils 13 Taylor Swift figures inspired by Eras Tour looks

According to the press release, the showcase aims to ‘make guests feel as if they’ve stepped on stage at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour’.

