Taylor Swift gets disturbing news amid wedding preps

Taylor Swift got disturbing news amidst wedding preparations.

In the latest interview with Radar Online reported that the pop sensation’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy is also planning to tie the knot just a few weeks after her and the NFL star’s big day.

Even though the couple has not yet confirmed their wedding day and date, it is widely believed that Swift and Kelce will wed later this year.

The insider told the outlet that Healy, the renowned singer and songwriter, who is in a relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel, will organise his wedding ceremony in California, the same place where The Fate of Ophelia crooner’s wedding will take place.

Per the source, the biggest fear for Swift is that her ex’s intervention will take away the attention from her high-stakes wedding.

The entertainment circle is suggesting that the 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will marry on June 13 at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island; however, they have not yet confirmed anything.

For those unaware, Swift and Kelce started their relationship in 2023 after her breakup with Healy.

They announced their engagement in August 2025 in a joint Instagram post after 2 years of dating.