Looks like the skies had a wedding gift ready for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

Just minutes after the newlyweds said “I do,” New York City’s scorching heatwave gave way to an unexpected downpour, turning Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding into what many fans are calling a lucky fairytale ending.

As Madison Square Garden lit up with a giant “JUST&T MARRIED” sign, rain swept across Manhattan, prompting Swifties to declare that nature itself had joined the celebration.

For many, the weather was more than a coincidence. Rain on a wedding day has long been considered a symbol of good fortune in several cultures.

According to wedding traditions, a rainy wedding is believed to bring prosperity, strengthen a couple’s bond and promise a long-lasting marriage. In Hindu tradition, rain is also associated with fertility and abundance, making it an especially meaningful sign for newlyweds.

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The magical moment quickly caught fans’ attention online, with many hoping Swift embraced the romantic weather. Several social media users joked that the pop superstar should celebrate by dancing in the rain.

The lavish ceremony brought together family members and a glittering guest list of celebrities. Taylor Swift stunned in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry, while Kelce wore a bespoke Dior ensemble.