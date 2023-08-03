Taylor Swift gives $55 mln bonuses to Eras Tour team

American singer Taylor Swift reportedly gave bonuses totalling $55 million to Eras Tour team ahead of her six sold-out shows in the United States.

She gave bonuses to everyone from her dancers, crew, technicians, caterers and riggers. The ‘You Belong With Me‘ singer gifted $100,000 to the truckers ahead of her Santa Clara leg of the tour.

Eras Tour kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona. The singer treated fans to a 44-song setlist. Prolific celebrities from Drew Barrymore, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, Miles Teller, and Reese Witherspoon have attended the shows.

Previously, Taylor Swift announced that she would be doing shows in Asia, Europe, Australia and Latin American countries next year.

Taylor Swift now has more number-one albums than any other female artist in history following the recent release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ Billboard said Monday.

The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the pop queen’s 12th number-one albums and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

Taylor Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added.

They include ‘Midnights‘, ‘Lover‘ and ‘Folklore‘.

Billboard said she had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously. Her record-breaking feats come as she performs many of her best hits on the fan-frenzied ‘Eras‘ tour.

Last October, Taylor Swift became the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her tenth studio album ‘Midnights‘.