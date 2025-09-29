Taylor Swift gives heartfelt speech for BFF Selena Gomez at wedding with Benny Blanco

Hollywood star and bride of the hour, Selena Gomez, got heartfelt words from her BFF Taylor Swift as she said ‘I do’ to fiancé Benny Blanco over the weekend.

As Selena Gomez, 33, finally exchanged vows with her fiancé of nine months, Benny Blanco, 37, in the weekend-long celebrations in California, attended exclusively by the close family and friends, her best friend and pop megastar Taylor Swift, made sure to not only grace the festivities with her presence, but also joined fellow singer Ed Sheeran and parents of the newlyweds in special speeches for them at the reception, an insider revealed to the foreign publication.

“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night,” the source told the outlet. “The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling.”

“There was so much love in the room,” the person added.

Notably, Gomez and Blanco, who have known each other for more than a decade and started dating in 2023, announced their engagement last December. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, she announced in an Instagram post, with the first pictures from their wedding.

