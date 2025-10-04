Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce's thoughtful engagement ring

Taylor Swift heaped praises on her attentive fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, for his thoughtfulness, while choosing an engagement ring for the pop megastar.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who started dating in the summer of 2023, broke the long-anticipated news of their engagement on August 26, when she shared pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram and announced in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

However, besides the Grammy winner and her beau, it was her stunning engagement ring, featuring the antique old mine cut diamond, that grabbed all the attention in the five-slide carousel, and even skyrocketed the demand for the rectangular-cut rock.

Gushing over the special piece, estimated at around $1.2 million, Swift revealed in a recent radio show appearance that the ring was self-designed by the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, along with her favourite jeweller, Kindred Lubreck.

“He designed it with this amazing jeweller, Kindred Lubreck is her name, and she does all of her gold engraving by hand,” said the ‘Life of a Showgirl’ star. “I just thought her stuff was so cool. So I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out.”