Madison Square Garden transformed into a celebrity hotspot on Wednesday night as a slew of A-listers lit up the Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Among the famous faces in attendance were Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, who led a star-studded crowd.

Swift made a surprise appearance courtside just one day after delighting fans with a special performance at Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

The pop superstar embraced the New York spirit in a playful “Stevie Knicks” T-shirt, joining sisters Alana and Este Haim, who sported matching Knicks-inspired tops reading “Knickelback” and “Knickole Kidman.”

The singer was seated alongside actress Mariska Hargitay, whose iconic Law & Order character inspired the name of Swift’s beloved cat, Olivia Benson.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet turned heads with coordinated Chrome Hearts looks.

The couple wore customized denim featuring blue and orange cross patches inspired by the Knicks’ signature colors.

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Joining the celebrity-packed event was Hailey Bieber, who proudly represented her home state team in a blue Knicks T-shirt. The Rhode founder completed her courtside look with skinny jeans, a matching denim jacket and black heels, styling her hair in a sporty high ponytail.

Notably absent from the festivities were Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce, who remains focused on mandatory minicamp duties with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, as both women attended the game without their partners.

The trio shared the spotlight with a long list of famous faces, including Spike Lee, Adam Sandler, Michael J. Fox, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Nas, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, making Game 4 one of the most celebrity-filled sporting events of the year.