Taylor Swift takes fans behind the curtain with new ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ digital release

Taylor Swift has sent Swifties into a frenzy with delightful announcement about her newly released 12th album.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, October 6, the Lover singer shared a carousel of behind-the -scenes photos from the studio of The Life of a Showgirl.

“Being in the studio and creating these songs was an unforgettable experience, but luckily I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing – and now it’s a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time,” she sweetly wrote alongside the BTS images featuring producers Max Martin and Shellback in Sweden.

In addition to the BTS glimpses, Taylor Swift announced that fans now have 24 hours to purchase special copies of her brand-new album on iTunes, featuring exclusive voice memos recorded during her songwriting sessions with the producers.

“The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) featuring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ (Original Songwriting Voice Memos) Act 1 & Act 2 are available now on iTunes for 24 hours,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3.