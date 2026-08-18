Taylor Swift has given Phoebe Bridgers’ new album Lost Weekend a glowing endorsement while celebrating the singer-songwriter’s 32nd birthday.

On Monday, August 17, the Lover singer made highly anticipated return to Instagram since her July 4 wedding to gush over Bridgers’ latest record, which was released on August 14.

Resharing Bridgers’ post about the album, Swift wrote that although it was Bridgers’ birthday, she felt the singer had given fans a gift with the new music.

“Haven’t been able to stop listening. This album is an absolute triumph in every way,” Swift wrote.

The Grammy-winning pop star also praised Bridgers for the emotional honesty of the record, particularly its exploration of grief.

“To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty,” Swift wrote before ending her birthday message with, “I love you.”

The sweet tribute highlights the close friendship and professional relationship between the two musicians. Swift and Bridgers previously collaborated on the song “Nothing New,” which appeared on Swift’s 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version).

The two singers also recently reunited in the U.K. Both attended the August 15 wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, Gloucestershire.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Weekend marks her third solo studio album and follows her critically acclaimed 2020 record Punisher.