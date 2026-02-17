Taylor Swift introduces team USA’s ‘Blade Angels’ in Olympic preview video

Taylor Swift is lending her voice and star power to Team USA, introducing a trio of American figure skaters dubbed the ‘Blade Angels’ in a newly released preview video shared by United States Figure Skating Team on February 16.

The video opens with dramatic silhouettes of the three Olympians before Swift says, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau,” referring to Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito.

Swift describes the athletes as “three American showgirls on ice,” a phrase that echoes themes from her recent album The Life of a Showgirl, adding that their personal journeys will “capture your heart.”

Highlighting each skater’s path, Swift praised Glenn, 26, for her resilience. “Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she’s fought, and how the ones she’s lost have meant as much as the wins,” Swift says in the clip. “Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief.”

“As for Alysa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration. Every performance, a testament to the beauty to know yourself,” she added of Liu, 20, who previously announced her retirement from the sport after the 2022 Beijing Games.

“And then Isabeau. I mean, she’s destiny personified,” the Midnights singer said. “Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nonna, her grandma, lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink. When you can skate like you’re meant to be out there, history has a fun way of showing up.”

The video concludes by emphasizing the athletes’ bond. Teammates and close friends, the trio call themselves the Blade Angels and are set to take center stage when competition begins.

The Blade Angels will compete in the Women’s Short Program event on Tuesday, February 17.