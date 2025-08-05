Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’: Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again dissed Taylor Swift, while he lauded Republican Sydney Sweeney for her ‘hottest’ ad out there.
Amid the uproar from the public for its controversial wordplay, around ‘jeans/genes’, Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign has a big thumbs up from President Donald Trump, but at the same time, he used the opportunity to reignite his feud with pop megastar Taylor Swift, who he feels is ‘no longer hot’.
After Trump’s public applause for the ‘Euphoria’ star, who he got to know, is a registered Republican, the U.S. President continued praising the Hollywood bombshell and her controversial American Eagle campaign in his recent post on Truth Social.
“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves’,” Trump wrote on the platform on Monday. “Go get ‘em, Sydney!”
However, the post wasn’t only about Sweeney, it even mentioned the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker, whom Trump openly admitted he hates.
“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became NO LONGER HOT,” he penned.
In the end, Trump also noted, “Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”