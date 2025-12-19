Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce at his special reunion

Travis Kelce brought Taylor Swift to meet his high school mate!

Over the weekend, the Lover singer joined the NFL star for a heartwarming reunion with his former high school football coach Jeff Rotsky in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following their sweet meetup, Rotsky shared glimpses into their reunion on X on Wednesday, December 17.

In the photos, Rotsky and Kelce could be seen posing towards the camera while Swift, 36, was seen in the background of one picture, mingling with the crowd.

“WATCHING & GETTING TO SPEND TIME WITH TRAVIS KELCE, HIS FAMILY, & 6 FORMER PLAYERS WAS AMAZING! ANYONE WHO DOUBTED TRAV HAS BEEN PROVEN WRONG. SO PROUD OF HIM & HIS FUTURE!” he wrote along the photos.

Rotsky – who has mentored Kelce since his high school days – raved over watching him rise into a football star in an October profile from The Times.

He also praised the Grammy Winner singer calling her “the kindest young lady you ever met and down to earth.”

“The first time we met, her opening line was, ‘I’ve been looking forward to meeting you, I want to hear all the dirt about Travis,'” Jeff Rotskyrecalled.

He expressed excitement not only for Kelce’s upcoming wedding but also for his future as a father, joking, “I pray for little Kelces running around here in the next couple years.”