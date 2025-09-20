Taylor Swift to bring 'Life of a Showgirl' to theatres!

Pop megastar Taylor Swift is bringing her 12th studio album, titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, to theatres with an official release party.

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift, who confirmed her new album, , on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason, last month, made the surprise announcement on Friday, saying is coming to theatres this October, coinciding with the album release.

The theatrical event will also premiere the music video of the single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, confirmed Swift in her announcement post on Instagram.

“I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas,” the ‘Lover’ hitmaker noted. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

Priced at $12 each, the tickets for the U.S. release party are available for purchase now.

Notably, the 12-track showgirl-themed album, featuring young starlet Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, is set to drop on October 3.

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that all the pre-ordered copies on the website will be shipped before October 13.