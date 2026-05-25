Taylor Swift: Lizzo sets record straight on feud rumors

Lizzo set the record straight on speculations that she talked “s***” about Taylor Swift.

The Rumors singer clapped back at online critics by taking it to X on May 23, after a fan-post seemingly mocked her for not reaching the August singer’s level. Lizzo shared the post that compared Taylor’s latest album and Lizzo’s 2025 mixtape.

In her recent Instagram post, she mentioned, “The Life Of A Showgirl + MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, 4.005M, ICEMAN + MAID OF HONOUR + HABIBTI, 683k.” The caption posted along with a clip of Lizzo’s STFU music video left her confused and prompted her to ask netizens what the post refers to. Lizzo, asking for clarification, noted, “Can someone explain what this means?”

One X user explained, “It means all that s*** talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you.” Lizzo did not soak it up and fired back, “Are you well? First of all, I have never talked s*** about Taylor Swift.” Swift 63.2 She continued, “Also, while we’re on the subject, I’ve never talked s*** about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I’m talking s*** grow tf up pls.”

While it is unclear why the social media user believed Lizzo disliked Taylor, the Pink singer proved that she has nothing but love for the Life of a Showgirl artist.