Taylor Swift is kicking off her wedding weekend with grand arrival at Madison Square Garden!



The bride- to-be was spotted arriving at the venue on Thursday, just hours before her reported wedding rehearsal dinner with NFL star Travis Kelce, as excitement surrounding the couple’s highly anticipated celebration continues to build.

According to Page Six, the Grammy-winning singer arrived at the iconic New York City venue in a black SUV, which was accompanied by an additional security vehicle. The convoy entered one of the arena’s private entrances, though it remains unclear whether Kelce was traveling with her.

Taylor Swift’s arrival came as several family members and celebrity guests, including Sabrina Carpenter and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, were seen arriving in New York City ahead of the wedding festivities.

The rehearsal dinner is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, with approximately 100 guests invited to the intimate gathering. The event is reportedly scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

The main wedding celebration is expected to take place on Friday, with more than 1,000 guests reportedly invited to attend. According to published reports, doors will open at 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour before the ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. A reception is scheduled to continue into the early hours of Saturday.

A number of high-profile celebrities are expected to attend the celebrations, including Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse and Gigi Hadid. Reports also suggest guests will be treated to performances by legendary singer Stevie Nicks and country music star Tim McGraw.