Taylor Swift may reunite with Sabrina Carpente, Sombr at Coachella

Although Taylor Swift has never appeared on stage at Coachella, it is rumored that she will attend this year to see her friends perform.

When the 35-year-old music sensation and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended the event in 2024, they appeared to be having a great time as they sang and danced together. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker is predicted to attend the Coachella sets of her friends, Sombr and Sabrina Carpenter. Both artists have highly anticipated appearances scheduled for the festival.

Carpenter is set to perform on April 11 and 18 as one of this year’s headliners, alongside Lady Gaga and Post Malone. Meanwhile, Sombr is scheduled to perform on April 12 and April 19.

🚨Taylor Swift IS reportedly attending Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr’s Coachella sets. Their shows are set for April 10,11,17 and 18. pic.twitter.com/XSxj0XMSfZ — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) April 4, 2026

Excited fans instantly raced to the comments section, collectively wishing, “SABRINA NEEDS TO BRING OUT TAYLOR OMG,” referencing a potential duet of their “Life of a Showgirl” collaboration. Some even joked, “I need Sabrina to arrest Taylor Swift ,” alluding to Carpenter’s “Juno” arrest tradition.

Despite the rumors, Taylor Swift’s attendance has not been officially verified.

Earlier this month, Zara Larsson was defending herself after seemingly criticising Taylor Swift and her fanbase.

The Lush Life hitmaker sparked major backlash with her interview with The Guardian, published April 3, in which she revealed why she refuses to release a single before the deluxe edition of her album Midnight Sun because “playing the chart game is so dead.” She further noted, “No one’s looking at the charts but industry people and maybe Taylor Swift fans”.

Hours later, the Swedish pop star took to her Instagram Stories to clarify her comments, insisting it came from a place of admiration and even envy for Swift.