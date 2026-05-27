Taylor Swift melts hearts with sweet gift for young fan

After seeing a video of a young fan enjoying her music, Eras Tour performer Taylor Swift won hearts with the cutest gesture.

The pop artist surprised 8-year-old Madeline with a guitar and a handwritten message after a TikTok video went viral. In the clip, Madeline asked her neighbor, 26-year-old musician Ethan Hayes, to perform a Taylor Swift song after she heard him practicing.

After receiving a paper airplane note from Madeline, Ethan sang the Grammy winner’s hit “Love Story” from his driveway while the young girl sang along from her window. Natalie Hulec, Madeline’s mother, recorded the sweet interaction and posted it on TikTok with the caption: “Our daughter sent a paper airplane to our new neighbor, and this happened….”

🚨 Taylor Swift sent a letter and SIGNED guitars to an 8-year-old girl and her neighbor after she saw a video of the kid sending paper airplane to her neighbor, requesting that he play Taylor Swift song! —The neighbor (Hayes) confirms that out of nowhere, he got a message from… pic.twitter.com/wBvMgUYWWz — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 26, 2026

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker delivered signed guitars to both Madeline and Ethan after seeing the video, along with a handwritten message for the youngster that read:

“Dearest Madeline, I just wanted to let you know that it made me SO happy that you asked your neighbor to play my song for you. You brought the biggest smile to my face! I am sending you your own guitar, in case you ever want to learn too! Thanks again and sending you my love, Taylor.”

Ethan later revealed to People magazine that he was contacted directly over social media by the “This Love” singer’s team.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift saw your video. We want to send you something. Don’t tell anyone until it gets there.’ I was expecting maybe a signed poster or something. And then she sent us guitars, which is insane,” he told the outlet.

Madeline, for her part, sent the Red singer a heartfelt “Thank you” video in return.