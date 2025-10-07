Andrea Swift reacts to Taylor's album 'Life of Show Girl'

Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, snapped at accusations and said, “You see in that song what you want to see in that song”.

When Grammy winner released “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3, fans were stunned to find out her song ‘Wood’ features many lyrics alluding to a certain body part of Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Though Taylor Swift emphasised the importance of double meanings in the song, being aware that some unknown listeners, like her mother, Andrea, will not point out explicit lyrics.

Taylor Swift further stated on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up, “She thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is.”

She also stated that they will see in the song what they expect to see in it.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The repeated lyric “I ain’t got to knock on wood” sounds innocent enough, and her mention of falling stars and black cats proves the song is indeed about superstitions, but other lyrics point a different direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

In the song, some lyrics like “magic wand” can still go over their heads without grasping their meaning, such as Redwood tree/ ain’t hard to see/ His love was the key/ that opened my thighs.

Taylor, in a video, explained that the song comprises her intimate life with her fiancé, but it is based on a plot device, popular superstitions, and good luck charms, bad luck charms. Swift further explained that the concept revolves around human perceptions like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat.

She sarcastically added,” That is the way I’ve explored this very, very sentimental love song”.