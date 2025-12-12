Taylor Swift names Eras tour outfit that ‘saved’ her from physical pain

Taylor Swift has finally shared the secret behind one of her most unforgettable Eras Tour moments and it has everything to do with a single dazzling outfit.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, the Lover singer opened up about the toll the three-plus, hour-long Eras Tour concert took on her body throughout its nearly two-year-long run.

While speaking, Taylor Swift revealed her one specific Eras Tour outfit that saved her from feeling its physical effects.

“I got to wear this very sparkly, Versace bodysuit,” she said referring to the dress she wore for the Lover album portion of the tour.

The dress featured a bodysuit intricately decorated with custom embellishments that sparkled in pink, blue, purple and orange crystals and sequins to represent songs’ dreamy aesthetic.

She further shared, “Any time I put it on, I could be like coughing from a horrible virus, I could be like stomach virus, I could be like aching,” she said, adding, “I was constantly in a lot of physical pain, but when I put that on, I was just like, ‘No, this is popping. I’m doing it. We’re going.’”

Taylor Swift’s embarked on Eras Tour in March 2023 and concluded in December 2024. She performed 149 shows in total across five continents.