Taylor Swift announces new album titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, on her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Over a year since she released her double album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, last April, and months after concluding her record-breaking Eras concert tour in Vancouver, Taylor Swift is ready to enter her brand new era, with the upcoming new album, unveiled at Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Taylor Swift – News and Updates

In the promo clip of a special episode, set to premiere on Wednesday, August 13, at 7 p.m., the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker can be seen sitting with the younger Kelce brother when she said to Jason, “Can I show you something?”

“Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it,” he inquisitively replied, before Swift revealed, “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” and her beau cheered, “TS 12!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

While more details regarding the track list of the album and the release date are yet to be revealed, the caption on the video suggests that ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is available to pre-order on the singer’s website, and the copies will be shipped before October 13.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Grammy-winning popstar, who have been together since they first sparked dating rumours in summer 2023, made their romance Instagram official last month, after two years of dating.

Travis Kelce – News and Updates

Moreover, the power couple are likely planning to finally move in together, as they were recently spotted house hunting in Cleveland.