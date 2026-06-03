Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney exchange mutual praise new album

Taylor Swift revealed her feelings for Sir Paul McCartney through her reshared social media post for the new song for Toy Story 5.

Taking to her Instagram post, she reshared the post from Sir Paul McCartney, promoting his new record The Boys of Dungeon Lane. The song was released last week. Swift responded through her reshared post, “never not inspired”.

The feeling of respect is mutual between the two stars, with the Hey Jude icon recently comparing Taylor to the Fab Four because she’s reached a level of fame similar to the hysteria around The Beatles in the mid-60s.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2‘s Tracks of My Years, Sir Paul was asked if he would give any advice to Taylor. He replied, “You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame and the worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth”.

In a light mood, Sir Paul noted, “If she asked for it, I definitely would. I’m like the older brother to that generation, or more like the granddad, actually”.

Sir Paul went on to reveal he met Taylor at a party organised by his wife, Nancy Shevell, and his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, which was also attended by several other female pop stars, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter, and the Beatles star admitted he was full of admiration for them all.

He further noted, “I did meet her… We had a party, my wife and my daughter Stella are very good at getting cool people to a party, and I ended up chatting to them all”.

Sir Paul recalled, “There was Taylor, there was Billie Eilish, there was Olivia Rodrigo, there was Sabrina Carpenter, you know they’re really cool people, they’re very good.”

“I like their voices… If they need any advice, yeah, I would be happy to give it, but I don’t think they do,” he said at that time. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed this week that Taylor has written an original song for the highly anticipated Toy Story 5.

She wrote and produced the new track I Knew It, I Knew You with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, and fans will get to hear the tune for the first time when it drops on June 5.

The Bejeweled singer has also launched three exclusive CD editions through her official website, each featuring a different version of the song – the film version, an acoustic take, and a piano rendition – all with alternate vocals and production.

Taylor’s new track draws directly from Jessie’s storyline in the upcoming film, tapping into the cowgirl’s emotional highs and lows.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s a Toy Story. You knew it! The new original song I Knew It, I Knew You for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th… I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters whom I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie… I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”