Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to Alan Jackson at farewell show

Taylor Swift paid emotional tribute to Alan Jackson at his farewell performance in Nashville via a heartfelt video message.

Last Call: One More for the Road, the final performance of the Grammy-winning country music legend’s tour, took place at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 27. The finale show also featured tribute performances from other major stars, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs.

While multiple video highlights from Jackson’s iconic career played on the screens during the Nashville show, Swift appeared via a pre-recorded video message to share her gratitude.

“I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have treated me and other artists and writers with just such support and encouragement over the years,” Taylor Swift stated. “I am so excited for you and your show, and I just appreciate you so much.”

Although she was unable to physically attend Jackson’s farewell concert, Taylor Swift had been in Nashville just a few days prior to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at a Tight End University event. On June 22, she performed “Love Story” alongside Lainey Wilson at the Tight Ends & Friends concert, wearing a distinct black dress that many fans associated with her Fearless era.

Jackson’s final tour, Last Call: One More for the Road, marks the conclusion of his decades-long touring career. The legendary country music artist has been performing all over the United States while managing his diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative neurological ailment that impairs mobility.