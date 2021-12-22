Taylor Swift ‘personally approved’ using song Ivy in Dickinson

US singer Taylor Swift had personally approved of using her song Ivy in the Dickinson show’s third episode of season nine titled Grief is a Mouse.

A report by the Showbiz Cheatsheet mentioned that the statement was made by its showrunner Alena Smith.

Alena Smith, in an interview with a foreign news agency, revealed that it went to the top and was feeling honoured after getting the approval. Taylor said yes, and I cannot imagine a better song for that moment, and for the end of that episode.”

Ivy was released in the single Evermore back in 2020. It has been nominated for the Album of the Year award at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, the showrunner had expressed interest in using the song in the show. She said that the song means much for the fans who believed it is written for its two characters.

The lyrics are: “Oh, godd*mn / My pain fits in the palm of your freezing hand / Taking mine, but it’s been promised to another / Oh, I can’t / Stop you putting roots in my dreamland / My house of stone, your ivy grows / And now I’m covered in you.”

The comedy show tells the story of a writer named Emily Dickinson who avails her outsider’s perspective to look into the constraints of family, gender and society in the 19th century.

Hailee Steinfeld plays the role of Emily Dickinson while the role of Susan Gilbert is portrayed by Ella Hunt.

Toby Huss, Adrian Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Jane Krakowski, Chinaza Uche, Sophie Zucker, Allegra Heart and Kevin Yee are part of the cast as well.

