What did Taylor Swift ask Travis Kelce on their first date?

Pop megastar Taylor Swift revealed the ‘insane’ question she asked NFL star Travis Kelce on their first-ever date – and no, it has nothing to do with his love life.

In her recent appearance on her beau Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, Taylor Swift recalled their first date night, when she asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end about facing his brother – a former Philadelphia Eagles centre – on the field.

“He didn’t even look at me,” the Grammy winner remembered and added, “I now know what an insane question that was.”

“Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense,” Swift recalled Kelce explaining the game rules to her. “I thought everyone was on the field at the same time.”

However, the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker has since dived deep into learning more about the sport and confessed that she is now ‘obsessed’ with it – something Kelce is ‘forever thankful’ to her for.

For the unversed, the Kelce brothers faced off back in 2023, during the Super Bowl, where Travis’ side narrowly emerged victorious against his elder brother’s Eagles with a final score of 38-35.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Travis Kelce finally debuted his two-year-long relationship with Taylor Swift on Instagram last month, and the two are now reportedly planning to move in together in Cleveland.