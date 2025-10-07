Taylor Swift recalls meeting Selena Gomez in 2008

Taylor Swift remembered the moment she and Selena Gomez met, saying it was “quite a year.”

Swift, the Grammy-winning star, came on the program The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her recently released album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Additionally, when inquired regarding the speculations that she laughed about beating her to the altar on her marriage day with Benny Blanco, the singer broke the silence that she avoided her engagement to Travis Kelce on the pair’s big day.

Taylor Swift, who reportedly delivered a convincing speech that brought tears to the guests, disclosed that Gomez was teased by her about the way they used to wear dresses in 2008.

“I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met,” the Grammy Award-winning star said.

“Because we met when we were teenagers in 2008, it was quite a year. Let me tell you,” Swift continued.

“And so I talked a little bit about 2008. I talked about how happy I am for her and how beautiful it’s been to get to be part of her life,” said the Lover singer to Fallon.

“But I did not make it about me,” Swift added.

The move surfaced after Selena Gomez posted a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment with Taylor Swift during her marriage to Benny Blanco.

Gomez shared a clip on Instagram that depicted her getting her veil adjusted in front of a huge mirror, as Swift on the other side, gushed over her remarkable bridal makeup, capturing the moment from her own mobile.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who recently married Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, commemorated the Life of a Showgirl album launch of her best friend, writing the caption, “In honour of SHOWGIRL…”

“blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always,” she said.