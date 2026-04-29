Taylor Swift recalls the 'rant' that inspired her 10-minute hit

Taylor Swift revealed the reason for recreating her song All Too Well (10-Minute version) after losing the recording of the rant that inspired it.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Swift looked back at the journey of writing the emotional track.

Recalling being in sad place following her Speak Now tour when she wrote All Too Well, Swift said, “It was more than 10 minutes that this rambling rant went on, and it wasn’t cohesive, and it wasn’t really that structured, but it felt afterward, I think my mom or somebody went up to the sound guy and was like, ‘By any chance did you record any of that?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I did’,” adding that she would’ve walked away from it.

Swift said, “There are some really angry, scathing parts that I was like kinda gonna have to make it into something a little more palatable because I already felt so, like, raw putting that song out as detailed as it was.”

However, Swift said that she made a “mistake” talking about the track’s journey, which led to fans asking for a 10-minute version of the original 2012 track. “I was going back through diaries and finding, like, little fragments of it, and I didn’t have the, like, old thing anymore.”

She added, “So, I was looking through safes trying to find the CD, but I had to go back and piece together lyrics and stuff”. She further noted, “But that was the most extensive restoration process I’ve ever done on a song. I don’t think I’ll ever experience anything like that again.”

Taylor Swift released All Too Well (10-Minute Version) in 2021 on Red (Taylor’s Version). Moreover, she released a short film for All Too Well later that year, which won the 2023 Grammy for Best Music Video.