Taylor Swift recalls Travis Kelce’s funny mistake at London Show

Taylor Swift has disclosed more about her relationship with Travis Kelce, including how she partnered her favourite director with the wife of a well-known actress at a London Eras tour event.

Taylor Swift on Wednesday told the talk show host that the mix-up happened at the VIP tent as part of her July 2024 Wembley Stadium shows during an appearance on the program “Late Night” with Seth Meyers amid her new album press tour.

“This night I remember looking out, and I’ve never had so much FOMO in my life because of just, like, how hard they were dancing,” Swift stated. She revealed that the circle also included all of Kelce’s best friends from growing up in Cleveland.

“I can see the shots that everyone is taking. I can see that everyone is getting, like, drunker and wilder and bouncier,” Swift further remarked.

However, Taylor Swift, before this Wembley show, said that she got to tell Kelce that Gerwig, his favorite director, was expected to be in the tent with him, admitting that he loves her films and he loves her range.

Swift pushed Kelce to tell Gerwig about how funny he thought her movie, “Barbie,” was. She described Gerwig as the “sweetest, giggliest person to tell that you like their work, so you’re going to love her.”

After the couple reunited after the event, a drunk Kelce told Swift as they drove home, “This was the most fun tent.” “Everyone was amazing.”

Subsequently, Travis Kelce then explicitly mentioned Grant, saying he was overjoyed to have the opportunity to inform the British actor that he is a big fan. He also told Swift that he had spoken with Gerwig.

“I think I told an annoying joke that she’s heard too many times,” Travis said hesitantly, Swift recounted. He claimed he told Gerwig how much he adores “Barbie” and added, “I’m just Ken, too,” while pointing to Swift on the podium.

“That’s such a solid joke,” and Gerwig “would have loved that,” Swift confusedly replied to Kelce.

Kelce claimed Gerwig was nice and smiled, but did not respond to his joke. Swift said that was “very out of character” for her pal but acknowledged that the director may have heard the joke too many times.