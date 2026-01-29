Taylor Swift receives credits from Rosé

Taylor Swift has been praised by her musical counterpart, Rosé of BLACKPINK.

During a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 28-year-old South Korean–New Zealand singer shared rare insights into how the 36-year-old pop superstar helped her navigate the early days of her solo career.

On the episode of January 28, Rose said, “That was when I was trying to look for a label and everything. But before that, I was learning about how to protect myself , what does everything mean”.

Despite struggling in her early solo phase, the APT. Hitmaker revealed that she crossed paths with the 14-time Grammy winner at a party, where Swift made a thoughtful gesture that left a lasting impression.

Rosé said she discussed her work in the US and the challenges she faced with Swift, who encouraged her to reach out whenever she needed advice.

The On the Ground songstress gushed, “She was like, ‘Ask me anything,’ and she pulled me aside. She was like, ‘Whenever you need anything, ask me. She was really, really, really helpful”. This is not the first time Rosé has spoken highly of the Willow singer.

In a cover story interview with i-D magazine, she previously described Swift as a “girl’s girl,” noting that the singer even shared her phone number with her.

“She gave me her number and was like, ‘Let me know if you have any questions.’ Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift,” the Gone musician recalled.

While Taylor Swift has largely stayed out of the spotlight since releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 13, 2025, Rosé recently concluded BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour, which wrapped up on January 26.