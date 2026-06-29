Taylor Swift praised Alan Jackson’s performance in front of the audience. The star made a virtual appearance to support the country legend’s final show in Nashville and delivered a sweet message to the singer.

“It’s Taylor,” she said in a video shown to the crowd at the Nissan Stadium. “I just want to say thank you for the decades of your incredible songwriting and performances and the way that means so much to us, the fans,” she said.

She gave special mention to his song, Drive. “In that song, you paint such a picture and let us into the details of your life,” she said. “I know that was an example that was so good for me to see at a young age, an artist who’s really just letting fans into the details of his life.”

Fans uploaded videos of the mixed crowd reaction, with many claiming she was booed amongst some cheers from others.

“Not the reaction they were expecting, I’m assuming,” wrote one fan next to the video. “Didn’t sound like boo’s,” one said, while another responded, “They definitely booed.”

Taylor Swift concluded her message and noted that she and other country stars have received “such support and encouragement over the years” from the 67-year-old legend. “I’m so excited for you doing this show and just appreciate you so much,” she mused. “Love you.”