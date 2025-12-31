Taylor Swift receives praise for honouring Elizabeth Taylor

To the delight of fans, Taylor Swift paid tribute to the legendary Elizabeth Taylor in one of her most recent songs. The singer honoured the icon, who passed away in March 2011 at the age of 79, with the single “Elizabeth Taylor” from her album The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, 2025.

Christopher Wilding, the son of Elizabeth’s second husband, Michael Wilding, recently shared his thoughts on the pop icon’s tribute. According to Radar Online, Wilding views Swift as a “rare, positive role model for young girls” and has long “admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes.”

Christopher stated that he listened to the song the day “it became available,” despite the “Love Story” singer having previously referenced the late legend in other tracks. Praising Swift, he noted, “She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits.”

“They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment,” he continued. “The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful.”

Taylor Swift has described the song as “half-cosplay, half-singing from your own perspective,” addressing common concerns regarding “fickle fame.”

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift brought holiday cheer to Travis Kelce’s game!

The singer celebrated her Christmas Day with a festive appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday as she arrived to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Denver Broncos.

The global pop icon was spotted making her way into the stadium wearing a bold red Zion Bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop which she paired with a black skirt and tights.

Taylor Swift completed her festive look with her signature red lipstick and a black Louis Vuitton bag.

The Lover singer appeared in high spirits as she walked toward her private VIP suite, accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.