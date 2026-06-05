A long-lost toy reunion just got its soundtrack, and Taylor Swift is the one pressing play.

The Grammy-winner artist has released a new original song titled “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Toy Story 5, adding a nostalgic, country-tinged touch to the next chapter of the beloved franchise.

The track – which debuted on digital streaming platforms Thursday night – marks Swift’s return to a more country-inspired sound.

Co-written and co-produced with Jack Antonoff, the song blends warm acoustic textures with an upbeat, sentimental tone that reflects themes of reunion, memory, and enduring friendship.

In the context of the film, the song is expected to underscore a pivotal emotional sequence involving Jessie, the cowgirl toy, and a long-awaited reunion with her owner.

Early descriptions suggest the scene mirrors the emotional impact of “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, though with a more hopeful and joyful perspective.

Following the song release, Taylor Swift and Toy Story fans rushed to social media to express their thoughts on the melodious addition to the franchise.

“This song feels like summer,” one wrote.

While another added, “This is one of the most unexpected collabs but at the same time we needed it.”

“I’m obsessed,” added a third.