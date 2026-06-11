Taylor Swift reunites with Mariska Hargitay courtside at Knicks vs. Spurs NBA finals

Taylor Swift made a surprise courtside appearance at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, cheering on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden alongside Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

Matching ‘Stevie Knicks’ Style Steals the Show

Swift, 36, and Hargitay, 62, coordinated in blue T-shirts reading “Stevie Knicks” in orange lettering — a playful nod to Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and the home team. The duo sat with HAIM sisters Alana and Este, who sported their own Knicks-themed shirts: “Knickelback” and “Knicole Kidman”.

Swift styled her look with ripped black jeans, a classic braid tied with a blue ribbon, and her signature red lip. After the Knicks pulled off a 107-106 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs — the greatest in Finals history — Swift was seen jumping up and down with Hargitay celebrating the victory.

The Olivia Benson Cat Connection

The reunion carried extra meaning for Swifties. Hargitay inspired the name of Swift’s Scottish Fold cat Olivia Benson, adopted in 2014 after Hargitay’s iconic SVU character. The admiration went full circle in 2023 when Hargitay adopted a cat named Karma after Swift’s Midnights track, prompting Swift to comment: “Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!”.

Star-Studded Celebrity Row

Other A-listers at Game 4 included Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Spike Lee, Adam Sandler, Michael J. Fox, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Nas, Timothée Chalamet, and Jerry Seinfeld. Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, missed the game due to Chiefs mandatory minicamp.

Swift’s NYC Sports Loyalty

Page Six confirmed Swift attended to support the Knicks, with an insider saying, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them”.

The appearance comes after Swift caught heat for attending a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game with Kelce in May. Kelce clarified on his New Heights podcast that he wasn’t “trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan” and that he’d now “be rooting” for the Knicks.

Swift has supported the Knicks since buying a $50M Tribeca compound in 2014, previously attending games with Karlie Kloss, Justin Long, and Jimmy Fallon.

Bottom Line: From “Stevie Knicks” tees to a courtside reunion with Olivia Benson’s namesake, Taylor Swift’s Game 4 appearance delivered fashion, fandom, and a full-circle pop culture moment as the Knicks took a 3-1 series lead.