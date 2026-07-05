Taylor Swift reveals designer behind bridal look

Following her intimate wedding to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift revealed a unique element from their nuptials. The singer disclosed the designer behind the attire she and the NFL player donned on their special day.

Held under extremely strict security, the wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, where pink neon signs outside the venue lit up with the words “JUST MARRIED!” Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, officially confirmed the marriage on Friday and released details regarding the newlyweds’ attire.

The statement revealed that both Taylor’s wedding gown and Travis’s look were custom-designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture under the direction of Jonathan Anderson. Christian Louboutin tailored their bespoke shoes, and Taylor Swift completed her bridal ensemble with Cartier jewelry.

However, the couple chose to structure their ceremony in a highly unique manner. Rather than traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen, they kept their wedding party intimate: Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, acted as his Best Man. The entire event was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

Despite the marriage being officially verified, the newlyweds continue to keep many details of their special day confidential. No pictures of Taylor’s wedding attire have been released to the public, and neither Taylor Swift nor Travis have posted any wedding images or personal statements on their social media accounts. The couple deliberately chose to limit the festivities strictly to close friends and relatives.