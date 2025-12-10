Taylor Swift rocks monochrome designer look for dinner date with Este Haim

Taylor Swift is stepping out in peak winter glamour!

On Tuesday, December 9, the Lover singer stepped out with her close friend Este Haim for dinner at the exclusive members-only club Chez Marguax in New York City.

For the dinner date, Taylor Swift was dressed to impress as she opted for a sleek monochromatic black ensemble anchored by a luxurious Louis Vuitton Double Face Duffle Coat, priced at a striking $6,400.

She paired her chic coat with the brand’s Midtown High Boots, which retail for $2,370.

The Paper Rings hitmaker completed the winter-ready look with sheer black tights, her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner, and her cherry-blonde hair worn loose with soft, wispy bangs.

On the other hand, Haim was also dressed to the nines in a navy coat over a black dress with gold heels. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. Taylor Swift has a close friendship with all the Haim sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Two days earlier, Taylor Swift cheered on her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium where she watched the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans alongside pals Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.