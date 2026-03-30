Taylor Swift runs into longtime ex at Paul McCartney’s star-studded show

A surprise concert by Paul McCartney in Los Angeles turned into an unforgettable, star-studded night, drawing some of the biggest names in music and entertainment under one roof.

The 83-year-old legend took the stage at the Fonda Theatre on March 28 for an intimate performance titled Paul McCartney Rocks the Fonda!, delivering a nostalgic set packed with iconic hits. But it wasn’t just the music that had fans buzzing. The audience itself read like a VIP guest list.

Among those spotted at the show were pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, who were seen mingling with friends as they exited the venue. At one point, the two artists appeared to be part of the same small group conversation, sparking excitement among fans.

Also in attendance was John Mayer, who was briefly linked to Swift in the late 2000s. His presence at the same event as Swift quickly caught attention online, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the evening.

The concert attracted a wide range of celebrity guests, including Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, rock icon Stevie Nicks, and McCartney’s fellow Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

He played a number of Beatles songs at the show, including “Something,” “I’ve Just Seen a Face” and “Help!”

Paul McCartney recently announced his 19th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to release on May 29.