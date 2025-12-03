Taylor Swift says emotional words to fans in final ‘Eras Tour’ trailer

Taylor Swift is teasing “most thrilling chapter” of her life!

On Tuesday, December 2, Disney+ released the final trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show ahead of its release.

The 1-minute-37-second trailer features Swift’s show in Vancouver, Canada- the last stop of her highest-grossing concert tour in December 2024, at BC Place Stadium.

The trailer opens with a dramatic shot of the Lover singer performing the Tortured Poets of the show while a spaceship hovering above her. Dressed in a flowing white gown and black gloves, Taylor Swift addresses the crowd:

“We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” she said in a voice over.

Clips flash through her performance of Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?, before shifting into iconic visuals from her Reputation and Midnights eras.

The trailer also teases a brand-new acoustic set only featured in the final show, including an emotional rendition of Long Live.

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date,” Swift tells the crowd in the trailer.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show will premiere on December 12 – a live recording of her final performance on The Eras Tour.