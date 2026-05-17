Taylor Swift sends Swifties into frenzy over TS13 clue

Swifties have been predicting and speculating about Taylor Swift’s next move, and it appears she just revealed the first Easter Egg for her groundbreaking upcoming album, TS13.

Fans have been attempting to decipher the significance of Swift’s unusually frequent public appearances as she has been out and about this week in New York City. For the first time, the 36-year-old star was spotted sporting the 13-stone Elizabeth Swift Opal earrings.

A fan penned on X (formerly known as Twitter), commenting, “She has been wearing the bracelet and ring a couple of times but never the earrings.” Previously she wore 12 STONES at the #GRAMMYs, which led to the Showgirl announcement 6 months later!”

Swifties reacted to the Easter egg and swarmed the comments. One fan wrote, “NOOOOO I’M NOT READY TO LEAVE SHOWGIRL JUST YETT.”

Someone else chimed in, writing, “okay so this is like the first open ts13 easter egg right????” while a third added, “okay then november announcement january/february release.”

Another continued, “TS13 is being written and composed quietly by Swift . She’s known for having the body of the work done before pulling in a producer. We are in the before TS13 time capsule of music history,” another user noted, while someone else exclaimed, “Uh ohhhh!!!! TS13 is in the making!!!!”

The “Opalite” hitmaker’s upcoming album will mark a significant milestone for her since it will be her thirteenth record—a number that has been her lucky charm since the start of her career.

Earlier on Saturday, Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York City on Friday evening as excitement continues to build around their reported summer wedding plans.

The couple appeared happier than ever as they arrived hand in hand at Mediterranean restaurant Or’esh, sharing affectionate moments and packing on the PDA outside the venue.

Swift was seen smiling warmly at the NFL star while the pair made their way inside for dinner.

For the outing, Taylor Swift stunned in an off-the-shoulder floral maxi dress paired with beige open-toe heels. She completed the elegant look with a gold necklace and a straw purse, while styling her hair swept back with signature bangs framing her face.