Taylor Swift set for a glittering bachelorette bash ahead of her wedding

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s plans for an elaborate bachelorette party have been revealed ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce next year.

In an interview with The US Sun, the pop star claimed that the singer’s bridesmaids, including Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are responsible for the planning the celebrations involving “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways” to the singer’s beloved spots, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas and Italy.

The source noted, “the bridesmaids have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom”. While adding to the details, “the goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond”.

The insider also shared that Gomez is particularly excited to bring experience from her own wedding to musician Benny Blanco in September.

The source claimed, “ Selena constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor”.

Swift’s mother, Andrea and soon-to-be mother-in-law, Donna, are also helping out during the wedding planning process.

Meanwhile, the source further revealed that “the plan is to organise an entire wedding weekend from Friday to Sunday, not just a single ceremony” and that “Taylor and the girls are working on a multi-day celebration, wanting to make it a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives”.

While the exact date and venue of the nuptials remain under wraps, The US Sun previously reported that Swift and Kelce were considering the singer’s $32million Rhode Island mansion for the occasion